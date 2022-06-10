Nokian Tyres Says Helsinki Court Dismissed All Charges in 2015/2016 Securities Market Case
- (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres says District Court of Helsinki has dismissed all charges regarding suspected securities market offences.
- The prosecutor pressed in the fall 2020 charges for a disclosure offence against Hille Korhonen, Raimo Lind, Inka Mero, Hannu Penttilä and Petteri Walldén, who acted as members of Nokian Tyres plc’s Board of Directors in 2015–2016 and against Ari Lehtoranta, who acted as President & CEO at the same time
- The charges related to a stock exchange release given by the company on 29 February 2016, which was allegedly delayed
- In addition, four persons who were employees at Nokian Tyres in 2015 were charged for abuse of inside information
- The District Court of Helsinki has dismissed all charges and claims by the prosecutor in its ruling from today, Nokian Tyres said
