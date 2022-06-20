Norden Raises FY Profit Outlook to $420-500 Million from $340-420 Million
- (PLX AI) – Norden Outlook FY net income USD 420-500 million, up from USD 340-420 million previously.
- Says continues to leverage high and volatile tanker market rates and combined with recent dry cargo vessel sales
- Says expected improvement is concentrated in Q2 and Q3, and reflects improved performances across both business units, with the majority anchored in the Freight Services & Trading business unit
- CEO says benefitting from having shifted our short-term exposure increasingly towards the tanker market
