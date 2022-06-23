Nordex Gets Wind Turbine Order for 63 MW in Poland
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives 63 MW order from OX2 in Poland.Nordex will supply the N149/5.X turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 125 metresInstallation of the turbines is due to begin mid-2023 with commissioning following in 2024
