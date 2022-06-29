checkAd

H&M Q2 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Estimates; Starts SEK 3 Billion Buyback

(PLX AI) – H&M Q2 gross margin 54.8%.Q2 net income SEK 3,682 million vs. estimate SEK 2,900 millionQ2 EBIT margin 9.2%Q2 EBIT SEK 4,988 million vs. estimate SEK 3,900 millionSales increase in the quarter is a result of well-received collections with …

  • (PLX AI) – H&M Q2 gross margin 54.8%.
  • Q2 net income SEK 3,682 million vs. estimate SEK 2,900 million
  • Q2 EBIT margin 9.2%
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 4,988 million vs. estimate SEK 3,900 million
  • Sales increase in the quarter is a result of well-received collections with increased full-price sales and lower markdowns, CEO says
  • Starts SEK 3 billion share buyback
  • Sales in physical stores increased substantially while online continues to do well, CEO says
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  39   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

H&M Q2 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Estimates; Starts SEK 3 Billion Buyback (PLX AI) – H&M Q2 gross margin 54.8%.Q2 net income SEK 3,682 million vs. estimate SEK 2,900 millionQ2 EBIT margin 9.2%Q2 EBIT SEK 4,988 million vs. estimate SEK 3,900 millionSales increase in the quarter is a result of well-received collections with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
GN Store Nord Rises 2.75% After Nordea Says Buy on Tailwinds, Potential M&A
Stillfront Falls 4% After SEB Cuts to Sell on Earnings Risks
Deutsche Post Accelerates Buybacks, to Repurchase up to EUR 800 Million by Nov. 7
Siemens, Volkswagen Investing $450 Million in Electrify America, Valuing it at $2.45 Billion
Autogrill Confirms Talks for Combination with Dufry
Aurubis Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Hamburg Maintenance
Lanxess Raises Prices for Ion Exchange Resins, Iron Oxide Adsorbers by 10%
Pandora Is Buying Opportunity as Guidance Is Too Pessimistic, Handelsbanken Says
Stanley Black & Decker Sells Oil & Gas Business, Takes $125-200 Million Writedown
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Norwegian Air Finalizes Agrement to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
Schouw Agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to Merge GPV and Enics
NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023