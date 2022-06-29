H&M Q2 Earnings Comfortably Ahead of Estimates; Starts SEK 3 Billion Buyback
- (PLX AI) – H&M Q2 gross margin 54.8%.
- Q2 net income SEK 3,682 million vs. estimate SEK 2,900 million
- Q2 EBIT margin 9.2%
- Q2 EBIT SEK 4,988 million vs. estimate SEK 3,900 million
- Sales increase in the quarter is a result of well-received collections with increased full-price sales and lower markdowns, CEO says
- Starts SEK 3 billion share buyback
- Sales in physical stores increased substantially while online continues to do well, CEO says
