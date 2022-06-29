checkAd

TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk

(PLX AI) – TeamViewer shares dropped 2% in early trading as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform recommendation on higher execution risk. Price target cut to EUR 11 from EUR 13TeamViewer likely continues to struggle in the …

  • (PLX AI) – TeamViewer shares dropped 2% in early trading as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform recommendation on higher execution risk.
  • Price target cut to EUR 11 from EUR 13
  • TeamViewer likely continues to struggle in the freemium and lower-end SMB space, BofA said
  • The company targets to grow its SMB billings imply a steep re-acceleration after the decline in the first quarter, which could be challenging given the macro uncertainty, competition and slowing demand for remote tools, the analysts said

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 10,13, was eine Steigerung von +2,93% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk (PLX AI) – TeamViewer shares dropped 2% in early trading as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform recommendation on higher execution risk. Price target cut to EUR 11 from EUR 13TeamViewer likely continues to struggle in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
Deutsche Post Accelerates Buybacks, to Repurchase up to EUR 800 Million by Nov. 7
Siemens, Volkswagen Investing $450 Million in Electrify America, Valuing it at $2.45 Billion
Aurubis Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Hamburg Maintenance
Autogrill Confirms Talks for Combination with Dufry
Pandora Is Buying Opportunity as Guidance Is Too Pessimistic, Handelsbanken Says
Stanley Black & Decker Sells Oil & Gas Business, Takes $125-200 Million Writedown
Vestas Gets Wind Turbine Order for 73 MW in Poland
Grammer Q2 Earnings Significantly Below Last Year; Suspends Dividend Until 2025
Nokian Tyres to Exit Russia; Takes EUR 300 Million Impairment in Q2
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Norwegian Air Finalizes Agrement to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
Schouw Agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to Merge GPV and Enics
NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023