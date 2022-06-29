TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
(PLX AI) – TeamViewer shares dropped 2% in early trading as analysts at Bank of America reiterated their underperform recommendation on higher execution risk. Price target cut to EUR 11 from EUR 13TeamViewer likely continues to struggle in the …
- Price target cut to EUR 11 from EUR 13
- TeamViewer likely continues to struggle in the freemium and lower-end SMB space, BofA said
- The company targets to grow its SMB billings imply a steep re-acceleration after the decline in the first quarter, which could be challenging given the macro uncertainty, competition and slowing demand for remote tools, the analysts said
