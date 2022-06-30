(PLX AI) – Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment.Siemens says market value of Siemens’ 35% investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) is significantly below the book valueSiemens reports impairment of the SE investment, resulting in a …

Siemens to Take EUR 2.8 Billion Impairment in Q3 on Siemens Energy Investment

