Siemens to Take EUR 2.8 Billion Impairment in Q3 on Siemens Energy Investment
(PLX AI) – Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment.Siemens says market value of Siemens’ 35% investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) is significantly below the book valueSiemens reports impairment of the SE investment, resulting in a …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment.
- Siemens says market value of Siemens’ 35% investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) is significantly below the book value
- Siemens reports impairment of the SE investment, resulting in a total non‐cash impact on net income of approx. €2.8 billion in the third quarter
