Bang & Olufsen Rises 5% as EBIT Better Than Expected, Guidance Keeps Hope for Profit
- (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen shares rose 5% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected and guidance for the next fiscal year kept alive hopes for a profit.
- Bang & Olufsen Q4 EBIT DKK 11 million vs. estimate DKK -40 million
- Even adjusting for the effects of R&D capitalization, EBIT was still DKK 17-18 million better than expected, analysts at Carnegie said
- Guidance for next year was broad, but maintained hopes of higher sales and positive profit, with revenue growth -4% to 5% and EBIT margin -2% to 3% forecast by the company
- At this point, the company's capital structure looks okay, but we should rather not see a prolonged lockdown in China during the next 12 months, Carnegie said
