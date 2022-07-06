(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen shares rose 5% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings were better than expected and guidance for the next fiscal year kept alive hopes for a profit. Bang & Olufsen Q4 EBIT DKK 11 million vs. estimate DKK -40 …

Bang & Olufsen Rises 5% as EBIT Better Than Expected, Guidance Keeps Hope for Profit

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer