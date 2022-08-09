Hexagon Purus Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations, but EBITDA Loss Higher Than Consensus

(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus Q2 revenue NOK 210 million vs. estimate NOK 195 million.Q2 EBITDA NOK -112 million vs. estimate NOK -101 millionRevenue growth of 123 % was driven by the acquisition of Wystrach which contributed NOK 142 million in sales and …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer