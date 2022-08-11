Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
(PLX AI) – Nel Q2 revenue NOK 183 million vs. estimate NOK 252 million.Order intake this quarter of NOK 236 million (Q2 2021: 147)EBITDA of NOK -197 millionAt quarter end, Nel reported the highest ever order backlog of NOK 1 439 million, up 33% from …
0