Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises

(PLX AI) – Nel Q2 revenue NOK 183 million vs. estimate NOK 252 million.Order intake this quarter of NOK 236 million (Q2 2021: 147)EBITDA of NOK -197 millionAt quarter end, Nel reported the highest ever order backlog of NOK 1 439 million, up 33% from …

  • (PLX AI) – Nel Q2 revenue NOK 183 million vs. estimate NOK 252 million.
  • Order intake this quarter of NOK 236 million (Q2 2021: 147)
  • EBITDA of NOK -197 million
  • At quarter end, Nel reported the highest ever order backlog of NOK 1 439 million, up 33% from the second quarter 2021 (up 12% compared to the first quarter 2022)
  • Based on continued positive market developments Nel has made a final investment decision on the second production line in the Herøya facility, increasing annual alkaline production capacity to approximately 1 GW

Autor: PLX AI
