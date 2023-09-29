Homann Holzwerkstoffe's H1 2023 Shows Strong Growth with 4.50% Corporate Bond until 09/26
Despite a decline in revenues and adjusted operating EBITDA, the company's recent expansion into Lithuania and investments in Germany showcase its dedication to growth and success. Additionally, the increase in equity highlights the company's financial stability and potential for future development.
- Revenues declined to EUR 193.8 million in H1 2023 compared to EUR 213.0 million in H1 2022.
- Adjusted operating EBITDA was EUR 34.8 million in H1 2023 compared to EUR 45.7 million in H1 2022.
- Production at the fourth plant in Lithuania started at the end of September.
- Investments in Losheim demonstrate a commitment to Germany as a business location.
- Consolidated net income was EUR 18.4 million in H1 2023 compared to EUR 30.3 million in H1 2022.
- Equity increased to EUR 175.6 million in H1 2023 compared to EUR 150.0 million in December 2022.
The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 09/26 at the time of the news was 92,95EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
