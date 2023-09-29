Homann Holzwerkstoffe's H1 2023 Shows Strong Growth with 4.50% Corporate Bond until 09/26

The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 09/26 at the time of the news was 92,95and did not change compared to the previous day.

Despite a decline in revenues and adjusted operating EBITDA, the company's recent expansion into Lithuania and investments in Germany showcase its dedication to growth and success. Additionally, the increase in equity highlights the company's financial stability and potential for future development.

