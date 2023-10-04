Discover the 2023 Mid-Year Report of 029 Group SE Now!
"029 Group SE, a Berlin-based global hospitality and lifestyle conglomerate, has recently released its Half-Year 2023 Report. Amidst economic challenges, the company's portfolio companies have shown commendable performance, with several significant achievements."
- 029 Group SE, a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, published its Half-Year 2023 Report on 4th October 2023.
- Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, the company saw a solid operating performance from the majority of its portfolio companies.
- Limestone Capital achieved significant revenue growth and important milestones, while Emerald Stay secured funding for portfolio expansion and entered the ultra-luxury segment.
- TRIP became the fastest-growing brand in the UK's CBD drinks market, gaining a substantial market share.
- 029 Group SE maintains a positive outlook despite the dynamic nature of funding markets and reaffirms its full-year forecast.
- The company is based in Berlin, Germany and believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community.
