    checkAd

    Discover the 2023 Mid-Year Report of 029 Group SE Now!

    "029 Group SE, a Berlin-based global hospitality and lifestyle conglomerate, has recently released its Half-Year 2023 Report. Amidst economic challenges, the company's portfolio companies have shown commendable performance, with several significant achievements."

    • 029 Group SE, a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, published its Half-Year 2023 Report on 4th October 2023.
    • Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, the company saw a solid operating performance from the majority of its portfolio companies.
    • Limestone Capital achieved significant revenue growth and important milestones, while Emerald Stay secured funding for portfolio expansion and entered the ultra-luxury segment.
    • TRIP became the fastest-growing brand in the UK's CBD drinks market, gaining a substantial market share.
    • 029 Group SE maintains a positive outlook despite the dynamic nature of funding markets and reaffirms its full-year forecast.
    • The company is based in Berlin, Germany and believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Discover the 2023 Mid-Year Report of 029 Group SE Now! "029 Group SE, a Berlin-based global hospitality and lifestyle conglomerate, has recently released its Half-Year 2023 Report. Amidst economic challenges, the company's portfolio companies have shown commendable performance, with several significant …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: DAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien trotzen dem Negativtrend
    760 Leser
    IGEA Pharma and RBCARE2023 Unite: A Game-Changing Business Combination
    188 Leser
    Enapter AG: Explosive Nachfrage nach revolutionärem Elektrolyseur AEM Flex 120
    140 Leser
    Übernahme von InfiniteDATA durch Beta Systems Software AG: Prognoseanpassung
    120 Leser
    Enapter AG: High Demand for New AEM Flex 120 Electrolyser Unveiled
    116 Leser
    Neueste Kapitalmarktinformationen zur Geratherm Medical AG jetzt verfügbar!
    104 Leser
    Legal Finance SE revolutioniert mit neuem Prepaid-Monetarisierungsprodukt den Markt!
    88 Leser
    Entdecken Sie die 029 Group SE: Ihr Schlüssel zu finanzieller Stärke!
    64 Leser
    Discover the 2023 Mid-Year Report of 029 Group SE Now!
    64 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1736 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1448 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1148 Leser
    Novartis bestätigt Termin für Börsengang von Sandoz und erzielt wichtigen Forschungserfolg
    924 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    844 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: DAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien trotzen dem Negativtrend
    760 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX und TecDAX verzeichnen Gewinne
    736 Leser
    Gigaset: Xetra stellt Börsenhandel ein - Was steckt dahinter?
    612 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    588 Leser
    Amadeus Fire plant Rückkauf von bis zu 5% des Grundkapitals - Aktienkurs steigt deutlich
    576 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3104 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2388 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2008 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1844 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1736 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1532 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1448 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1148 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1092 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3104 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2488 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2388 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2008 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1844 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1736 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1532 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1452 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1448 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1416 Leser