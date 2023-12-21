AAP Implantate Adjusts FY 2023 Revenue & EBITDA Forecast; Takes Staff Action for Balanced Cash Flow

The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 0,7425EUR and was down -7,19 % compared with the previous day.

Medical technology firm, aap Implantate AG, has revised its financial projections for 2023, anticipating lower sales and EBITDA than previously forecasted. This has led to planned cost-cutting measures, including significant staff reductions.

