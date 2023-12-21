AAP Implantate Adjusts FY 2023 Revenue & EBITDA Forecast; Takes Staff Action for Balanced Cash Flow
Medical technology firm, aap Implantate AG, has revised its financial projections for 2023, anticipating lower sales and EBITDA than previously forecasted. This has led to planned cost-cutting measures, including significant staff reductions.
- aap Implantate AG adjusts the forecast for sales and EBITDA for the financial year 2023
- Sales for 2023 are expected to be between EUR 11.2 million and EUR 11.8 million, lower than the previous forecast
- EBITDA for 2023 is expected to be between EUR -3.0 million and EUR -2.5 million, also lower than the previous forecast
- The company plans to implement extensive staff reductions and cost reductions
- The workforce will be reduced by around 13% by the end of the current financial year
- The aim of the measures is to save more than EUR 1 million in personnel costs annually from 2024 and achieve a positive EBITDA and balanced cash flow in the operating trauma business.
The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 0,7425EUR and was down -7,19 % compared with the previous day.
-7,19 %
-6,31 %
-9,17 %
-12,90 %
-43,96 %
-78,54 %
-93,20 %
ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 21 | 0 |