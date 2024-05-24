137 0 Kommentare Curatis Holding AG Unveils FY2023 Report & New CFO Appointment

Curatis Holding AG has released the Annual Report for FY2023 of the former Kinarus Group, highlighting key financial updates and leadership changes. The report, published on 17 April 2024, marks significant milestones, including the appointment of Patrick Ramsauer as CFO and the revocation of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG's bankruptcy, paving the way for a business combination with Curatis AG. Note that the report does not fully capture the post-merger landscape. Curatis Holding AG remains dedicated to orphan and ultra-orphan indications through its subsidiary, Curatis AG.

