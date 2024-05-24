Curatis Holding AG Unveils FY2023 Report & New CFO Appointment
Curatis Holding AG has released the Annual Report for FY2023 of the former Kinarus Group, highlighting key financial updates and leadership changes. The report, published on 17 April 2024, marks significant milestones, including the appointment of Patrick Ramsauer as CFO and the revocation of Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG's bankruptcy, paving the way for a business combination with Curatis AG. Note that the report does not fully capture the post-merger landscape. Curatis Holding AG remains dedicated to orphan and ultra-orphan indications through its subsidiary, Curatis AG.
- Curatis Holding AG publishes the Annual Report for FY2023 of the former Kinarus Group.
- Audited consolidated and statutory FY2023 financial statements were published on 17 April 2024.
- Patrick Ramsauer appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Curatis Holding AG with immediate effect.
- Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG's bankruptcy was revoked on 5 February 2024, facilitating a business combination with Curatis AG completed on 26 April 2024.
- The 2023 Annual Report does not fully reflect the current situation post-business combination.
- Curatis Holding AG focuses on orphan and ultra-orphan indications through its subsidiary Curatis AG.
