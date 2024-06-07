International experts discussed sustainable and affordable construction at the Brick Award event.

Key components for sustainable construction include resource management, attractive public spaces, and shared infrastructure.

The construction sector accounts for over one-third of energy use and almost 40% of CO2 emissions, which can be reduced by innovative methods.

Reusing materials and buildings is emphasized for sustainability, with public spaces needing redesign to support smaller housing.

Open communication with building occupants and local sourcing of materials are crucial for affordable and sustainable construction.

Wienerberger is a leading provider of ecological building solutions, generating €4.2 billion in revenue and €811 million in operating EBITDA in 2023.

