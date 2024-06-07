Discover How Wienerberger's Brick Award 24 Shapes a Sustainable Future in Architecture
At the Brick Award event, international experts delved into sustainable and affordable construction, highlighting resource management, public spaces, and shared infrastructure as key components.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- International experts discussed sustainable and affordable construction at the Brick Award event.
- Key components for sustainable construction include resource management, attractive public spaces, and shared infrastructure.
- The construction sector accounts for over one-third of energy use and almost 40% of CO2 emissions, which can be reduced by innovative methods.
- Reusing materials and buildings is emphasized for sustainability, with public spaces needing redesign to support smaller housing.
- Open communication with building occupants and local sourcing of materials are crucial for affordable and sustainable construction.
- Wienerberger is a leading provider of ecological building solutions, generating €4.2 billion in revenue and €811 million in operating EBITDA in 2023.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 34,24EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,23 %
-2,01 %
-0,47 %
+7,69 %
+25,94 %
+6,08 %
+68,87 %
+157,32 %
-29,07 %
ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte