Adler Group Bondholders Approve Major Recapitalisation Plan
Adler Group's recapitalisation moves forward as AGPS BondCo PLC gains strong bondholder support, with over 90% approval for amending senior secured notes, paving the way for significant financial restructuring.
Foto: cegoh - pixabay
- Bondholders clear the way for Adler Group's comprehensive recapitalisation - AGPS BondCo PLC receives overwhelming support in consent solicitations - More than 90% of present and voting bondholders of each series approved the amendment of the terms and conditions of the senior secured notes - Comprehensive recapitalisation expected to be implemented through conversion of certain existing Notes into subordinated perpetual notes - Adler Group to receive up to €100m of additional liquidity through an increase of existing 1L new money facility - Company considers delaying progress of English restructuring plan proceedings due to voting results of consent solicitations
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 25.06.2024.
The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1644EUR and was up +1,80 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,1736EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,60 % since publication.
ISIN:LU1250154413WKN:A14U78
