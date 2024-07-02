    checkAd

    Latest Trend Study  105  0 Kommentare Innovative Technologies are changing SAP© Application Management / Companies expect cost savings of up to 30 percent through AI

    Bielefeld, Germany (ots) -

    - Increasing complexity of the IT landscape makes seamless integration and
    communication between SAP and non-SAP applications a central concern for
    respondents.
    - Cloud is the trend: Over 70 percent of the surveyed companies opt for the
    latest version of SAP S/4HANA, preferably in the cloud.
    - High demands on SAP partners: Competencies in the security of SAP systems and
    smooth operation are among the must-have criteria at 77 percent.

    To better understand the current status quo and future developments in SAP
    operations, the analyst firm PAC (https://www.pacanalyst.com/) , commissioned by
    the global IT service provider NTT DATA Business Solutions, surveyed 200 SAP and
    IT managers in Europe and the USA. The results of the study " SAP Application
    Management in Europe and the USA
    (https://global.nttdata-solutions.com/sap-am-trend-study-2024) ", conducted
    between January and March 2024, highlight the impacts and opportunities
    presented by innovative technologies. It provides insights into how companies
    manage their software applications and what challenges they face using SAP
    S/4HANA and developments in the areas of Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and
    other innovative topics.

    Innovative technologies such as Cloud Computing, Automation and AI are
    transforming SAP Application Management (AM) by providing new possibilities for
    efficiency and performance optimization. Simultaneously, the complexity of the
    evolving IT landscape is increasing, leading to new expectations for IT service
    providers: They must be knowledgeable about the latest technologies but also
    able to integrate and manage them effectively. The SAP Business Technology
    Platform (BTP) will play a crucial role as the technological foundation,
    creating a central platform for implementing various technologies and systems.

    New technologies open new opportunities

    In the international sample, most respondents (>70%) indicated they chose the
    latest version of SAP S/4HANA, with the majority preferring a Cloud version. The
    decision for the public Cloud is accompanied by a choice of RISE with SAP for 67
    percent. The use of SAP software outside Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is
    particularly strong in Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience
    (CRM/CX), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Supplier Relationship Management
    and Procurement (SRM). With a share of 72 percent, Software as a Service (SaaS)
    models are mainly used to support individual business processes, such as SAP
    SuccessFactors for optimal management of all aspects of the employee lifecycle
