Bielefeld, Germany (ots) -



- Increasing complexity of the IT landscape makes seamless integration and

communication between SAP and non-SAP applications a central concern for

respondents.

- Cloud is the trend: Over 70 percent of the surveyed companies opt for the

latest version of SAP S/4HANA, preferably in the cloud.

- High demands on SAP partners: Competencies in the security of SAP systems and

smooth operation are among the must-have criteria at 77 percent.



To better understand the current status quo and future developments in SAP

operations, the analyst firm PAC (https://www.pacanalyst.com/) , commissioned by

the global IT service provider NTT DATA Business Solutions, surveyed 200 SAP and

IT managers in Europe and the USA. The results of the study " SAP Application

Management in Europe and the USA

(https://global.nttdata-solutions.com/sap-am-trend-study-2024) ", conducted

between January and March 2024, highlight the impacts and opportunities

presented by innovative technologies. It provides insights into how companies

manage their software applications and what challenges they face using SAP

S/4HANA and developments in the areas of Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and

other innovative topics.







transforming SAP Application Management (AM) by providing new possibilities for

efficiency and performance optimization. Simultaneously, the complexity of the

evolving IT landscape is increasing, leading to new expectations for IT service

providers: They must be knowledgeable about the latest technologies but also

able to integrate and manage them effectively. The SAP Business Technology

Platform (BTP) will play a crucial role as the technological foundation,

creating a central platform for implementing various technologies and systems.



New technologies open new opportunities



In the international sample, most respondents (>70%) indicated they chose the

latest version of SAP S/4HANA, with the majority preferring a Cloud version. The

decision for the public Cloud is accompanied by a choice of RISE with SAP for 67

percent. The use of SAP software outside Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is

particularly strong in Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience

(CRM/CX), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Supplier Relationship Management

and Procurement (SRM). With a share of 72 percent, Software as a Service (SaaS)

models are mainly used to support individual business processes, such as SAP

SuccessFactors for optimal management of all aspects of the employee lifecycle Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



