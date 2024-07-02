Latest Trend Study
Innovative Technologies are changing SAP© Application Management / Companies expect cost savings of up to 30 percent through AI
- Increasing complexity of the IT landscape makes seamless integration and
communication between SAP and non-SAP applications a central concern for
respondents.
- Cloud is the trend: Over 70 percent of the surveyed companies opt for the
latest version of SAP S/4HANA, preferably in the cloud.
- High demands on SAP partners: Competencies in the security of SAP systems and
smooth operation are among the must-have criteria at 77 percent.
To better understand the current status quo and future developments in SAP
operations, the analyst firm PAC (https://www.pacanalyst.com/) , commissioned by
the global IT service provider NTT DATA Business Solutions, surveyed 200 SAP and
IT managers in Europe and the USA. The results of the study " SAP Application
Management in Europe and the USA
(https://global.nttdata-solutions.com/sap-am-trend-study-2024) ", conducted
between January and March 2024, highlight the impacts and opportunities
presented by innovative technologies. It provides insights into how companies
manage their software applications and what challenges they face using SAP
S/4HANA and developments in the areas of Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and
other innovative topics.
Innovative technologies such as Cloud Computing, Automation and AI are
transforming SAP Application Management (AM) by providing new possibilities for
efficiency and performance optimization. Simultaneously, the complexity of the
evolving IT landscape is increasing, leading to new expectations for IT service
providers: They must be knowledgeable about the latest technologies but also
able to integrate and manage them effectively. The SAP Business Technology
Platform (BTP) will play a crucial role as the technological foundation,
creating a central platform for implementing various technologies and systems.
New technologies open new opportunities
In the international sample, most respondents (>70%) indicated they chose the
latest version of SAP S/4HANA, with the majority preferring a Cloud version. The
decision for the public Cloud is accompanied by a choice of RISE with SAP for 67
percent. The use of SAP software outside Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is
particularly strong in Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience
(CRM/CX), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Supplier Relationship Management
and Procurement (SRM). With a share of 72 percent, Software as a Service (SaaS)
models are mainly used to support individual business processes, such as SAP
SuccessFactors for optimal management of all aspects of the employee lifecycle
