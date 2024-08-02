MAX Automation SE Thrives in Tough H1 2024 – Confident Outlook Ahead
MAX Automation SE reported steady sales of EUR 188.2 million in H1 2024, despite a challenging market. However, EBITDA dropped to EUR 15.6 million, and order intake fell by 13.7%, reflecting economic headwinds.
- MAX Automation SE reported sales of EUR 188.2 million in the first half of 2024, maintaining levels from the previous year despite subdued demand.
- The operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations was EUR 15.6 million, down from EUR 20.2 million in the same period last year, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 8.3%.
- Order intake decreased by 13.7% to EUR 166.9 million, reflecting investment restraint amid ongoing economic challenges.
- The order backlog fell by 10.7% to EUR 184.0 million compared to the end of 2023.
- The company expects 2024 sales to be between EUR 390 million and EUR 450 million, with EBITDA projected between EUR 31 million and EUR 38 million, indicating a cautious outlook.
- MAX Automation SE improved its equity ratio despite challenges, demonstrating resilience in a weak global economy.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at MAX Automation is on 02.08.2024.
The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 6,0700EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
-0,33 %
+1,51 %
+0,66 %
-0,98 %
+5,93 %
+48,77 %
+86,20 %
+62,89 %
+4.144,76 %
ISIN:DE000A2DA588WKN:A2DA58
