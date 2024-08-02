MAX Automation SE Thrives in Tough H1 2024 – Confident Outlook Ahead

MAX Automation SE reported sales of EUR 188.2 million in the first half of 2024, maintaining levels from the previous year despite subdued demand.

The operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations was EUR 15.6 million, down from EUR 20.2 million in the same period last year, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 8.3%.

Order intake decreased by 13.7% to EUR 166.9 million, reflecting investment restraint amid ongoing economic challenges.

The order backlog fell by 10.7% to EUR 184.0 million compared to the end of 2023.

The company expects 2024 sales to be between EUR 390 million and EUR 450 million, with EBITDA projected between EUR 31 million and EUR 38 million, indicating a cautious outlook.

MAX Automation SE improved its equity ratio despite challenges, demonstrating resilience in a weak global economy.

The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 6,0700EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.






