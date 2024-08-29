EVN AG: Strong Business Growth in First Three Quarters of 2023/24

Robust business development supported by a diversified business model

Energy supply business still under pressure

Stabilisation of wholesale prices for electricity and energy carriers

Increase in share of renewable generation to 83.9% (previous year: 76.4%)

EBITDA, EBIT, and Group net result above previous year

Confirmation of the outlook for the 2023/24 financial year with expected Group net result at the upper part of the range EUR 420m to EUR 460m and a dividend of at least EUR 0.82 per share

The next important date, Quarterly report, at EVN is on 29.08.2024.

The price of EVN at the time of the news was 30,60EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.





