EVN AG: Strong Business Growth in First Three Quarters of 2023/24
Driven by a robust and diversified business model, our energy supply sector faces ongoing challenges. However, with a significant rise in renewable generation and strong financial performance, we remain optimistic for 2023/24.
- Robust business development supported by a diversified business model
- Energy supply business still under pressure
- Stabilisation of wholesale prices for electricity and energy carriers
- Increase in share of renewable generation to 83.9% (previous year: 76.4%)
- EBITDA, EBIT, and Group net result above previous year
- Confirmation of the outlook for the 2023/24 financial year with expected Group net result at the upper part of the range EUR 420m to EUR 460m and a dividend of at least EUR 0.82 per share
The next important date, Quarterly report, at EVN is on 29.08.2024.
The price of EVN at the time of the news was 30,60EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
