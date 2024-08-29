Delivery Hero Soars with Impressive Q2 and H1 2024 Results
Delivery Hero showcased robust performance in Q2 2024, with a 7% YoY GMV growth and a remarkable 23% surge outside Asia. The company also reported a 20% increase in Total Segment Revenue, driven by higher order volumes and business expansion.
- Delivery Hero reported a 7% YoY growth in global GMV for Q2 2024, with a notable 23% growth outside Asia.
- Total Segment Revenue increased by 20% YoY in Q2 2024, driven by a rise in order volume and expansion in various business segments.
- The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 240 million and reached Free Cash Flow break-even in H1 2024, with expectations for further FCF generation in H2 2024.
- Delivery Hero confirmed a positive outlook for FY 2024, anticipating GMV growth of 7-9% and Total Segment Revenue growth of 18-21%.
- The company plans to list its talabat business on the Dubai Financial Market in Q4 2024, focusing on the MENA region.
- Delivery Hero maintained a strong liquidity position with EUR 1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of H1 2024, following successful refinancing efforts.
