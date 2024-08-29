Delivery Hero Soars with Impressive Q2 and H1 2024 Results

Delivery Hero reported a 7% YoY growth in global GMV for Q2 2024, with a notable 23% growth outside Asia.

Total Segment Revenue increased by 20% YoY in Q2 2024, driven by a rise in order volume and expansion in various business segments.

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 240 million and reached Free Cash Flow break-even in H1 2024, with expectations for further FCF generation in H2 2024.

Delivery Hero confirmed a positive outlook for FY 2024, anticipating GMV growth of 7-9% and Total Segment Revenue growth of 18-21%.

The company plans to list its talabat business on the Dubai Financial Market in Q4 2024, focusing on the MENA region.

Delivery Hero maintained a strong liquidity position with EUR 1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of H1 2024, following successful refinancing efforts.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2024, at Delivery Hero is on 29.08.2024.

The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 25,29EUR and was up +7,21 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,44EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,59 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.232,49PKT (+0,06 %).






