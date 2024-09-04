Gabriel Millan joins Mars as Chief Financial Officer for Petcare business
Brussels
- Mars announces Gabriel Millan as new CFO for Petcare, Millan will join the
Mars Petcare Leadership Team and global Finance Leadership Team
- Recognized finance leader with over 25 years' experience in
Fortune-500/FTSE-100 companies across consumer goods and life sciences, to
join Mars from GSK
Today, Mars named Gabriel Millan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for their
leading pet health, services, and nutrition business. Millan, who will join the
business in December, will lead the global finance function for the $30B+
Petcare business, reporting to Loïc Moutault, President of Mars Petcare.
Millan has over 25 years' experience in corporate finance, strategy, M&A and IT
at Fortune-500/FTSE-100 companies across consumer goods and life sciences. He
has led global finance organizations with a track record of driving
transformation and accelerating talent and diversity within the function.
Loïc Moutault, Mars Petcare Global President said: "We're thrilled to welcome
Gabriel. His combination of deep finance experience, proven impact and passion
for talent development will be real assets to our team. We are confident he will
make a significant contribution to our business and in driving our purpose: A
Better World for Pets."
On joining Mars Petcare, Gabriel Millan commented : " Mars is an organization
I've aways admired, especially the company culture and Principles. I'm eager to
contribute to the continued growth of the Petcare business and to help transform
the experience of pet ownership for the better."
He joins Mars Petcare from GSK where he is currently SVP, Commercial CFO,
overseeing commercial finance and products worldwide. He joined GSK in 2020 as
Global CFO Vaccines and Global Health. Prior to joining GSK, he worked at
Reckitt Benckiser, a FTSE100 consumer goods company, where he held increasingly
senior finance leadership roles in Southern Europe, the UK and the U.S.,
including CFO, Global Supply and CFO, North America where he led the Consumer
Health business. He began his career with Essity Group-formerly SCA-a global
manufacturer. At Essity, he held a range of corporate finance, M&A and
transformation roles over his 15 years with the company, including VP, Finance
for South America.
Claus Aagaard, Mars, Incorporated Chief Financial Officer, added: " Gabriel is a
well-respected global finance leader with a wealth of experience overseeing
finance operations in complex, diverse businesses. His expertise and experience
will bring exceptional value to the global Mars Finance community and to Mars
Petcare."
Mars Petcare believes that pets make the world a better place and are inspired
to deliver on our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS - a world where they're
healthy, happy and welcome. A global leader in pet care, spanning comprehensive
veterinary care (including: AniCura, BANFIELD(TM), BLUEPEARL(TM), Linnaeus and
VCA(TM)), nutrition (including PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®),
breakthrough programs in veterinary diagnostics (ANTECH®), wearable health
monitoring and pet parent platforms. With over 100,000 Associates helping pets,
their owners and pet professionals in more than 130 countries.
About Mars, Incorporated
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow
starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our
diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary
services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food
products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's
best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®,
EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL(TM). Our international networks of
pet hospitals, including BANFIELD(TM), BLUEPEARL(TM), VCA(TM) and ANICURA(TM)
span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our
global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities
in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality,
Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help
create a better world for people, pets and the planet.
For more information about Mars, please visit http://www.mars.com/
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Mars/) , Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/marsglobal/) , LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/mars/) and YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/user/Mars) .
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gabriel-millan
-joins-mars-as-chief-financial-officer-for-petcare-business-302237864.html
Contact:
marspetcareglobal@freuds.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176103/5857714
OTS: Mars Inc
