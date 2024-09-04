Gabriel Millan joins Mars as Chief Financial Officer for Petcare business

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) -



Millan has over 25 years' experience in corporate finance, strategy, M&A and ITat Fortune-500/FTSE-100 companies across consumer goods and life sciences. Hehas led global finance organizations with a track record of drivingtransformation and accelerating talent and diversity within the function.Loïc Moutault, Mars Petcare Global President said: "We're thrilled to welcomeGabriel. His combination of deep finance experience, proven impact and passionfor talent development will be real assets to our team. We are confident he willmake a significant contribution to our business and in driving our purpose: ABetter World for Pets."On joining Mars Petcare, Gabriel Millan commented : " Mars is an organizationI've aways admired, especially the company culture and Principles. I'm eager tocontribute to the continued growth of the Petcare business and to help transformthe experience of pet ownership for the better."He joins Mars Petcare from GSK where he is currently SVP, Commercial CFO,overseeing commercial finance and products worldwide. He joined GSK in 2020 asGlobal CFO Vaccines and Global Health. Prior to joining GSK, he worked atReckitt Benckiser, a FTSE100 consumer goods company, where he held increasinglysenior finance leadership roles in Southern Europe, the UK and the U.S.,including CFO, Global Supply and CFO, North America where he led the ConsumerHealth business. He began his career with Essity Group-formerly SCA-a globalmanufacturer. At Essity, he held a range of corporate finance, M&A andtransformation roles over his 15 years with the company, including VP, Financefor South America.Claus Aagaard, Mars, Incorporated Chief Financial Officer, added: " Gabriel is awell-respected global finance leader with a wealth of experience overseeingfinance operations in complex, diverse businesses. His expertise and experiencewill bring exceptional value to the global Mars Finance community and to MarsPetcare."Mars Petcare believes that pets make the world a better place and are inspiredto deliver on our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS - a world where they'rehealthy, happy and welcome. A global leader in pet care, spanning comprehensiveveterinary care (including: AniCura, BANFIELD(TM), BLUEPEARL(TM), Linnaeus andVCA(TM)), nutrition (including PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®),breakthrough programs in veterinary diagnostics (ANTECH®), wearable healthmonitoring and pet parent platforms. With over 100,000 Associates helping pets,their owners and pet professionals in more than 130 countries.About Mars, IncorporatedMars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrowstarts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, ourdiverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinaryservices support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and foodproducts delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world'sbest-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®,EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL(TM). Our international networks ofpet hospitals, including BANFIELD(TM), BLUEPEARL(TM), VCA(TM) and ANICURA(TM)span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and ourglobal veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilitiesin pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality,Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to helpcreate a better world for people, pets and the planet.For more information about Mars, please visit http://www.mars.com/ . Join us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Mars/) , Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/marsglobal/) , LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/mars/) and YouTube(https://www.youtube.com/user/Mars) .View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gabriel-millan-joins-mars-as-chief-financial-officer-for-petcare-business-302237864.htmlContact:marspetcareglobal@freuds.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176103/5857714OTS: Mars Inc