Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Boosts Growth by Selling freesort GmbH
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has inked a deal to sell freesort GmbH to an Austrian investor, enabling a sharper focus on core business areas. This strategic move is set to reshape the company's future.
Foto: Jens Büttner - picture alliance / dpa-Zentralbild
- Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has signed a share purchase agreement to sell all shares in freesort GmbH to an Austrian investor.
- freesort GmbH, part of the Mail Services segment, generated EUR 66.8 million in revenue and EUR 2.1 million in EBITDA in 2023.
- The sale allows Francotyp-Postalia to focus on Mailing & Shipping Solutions and Digital Business Solutions, driving its transformation.
- The company has adjusted its 2024 revenue forecast, expecting it to be up to 32% lower than the previous year's reported revenue of EUR 241.8 million.
- EBITDA for 2024 is projected to be up to 26% below the previous year's reported EBITDA of EUR 31.0 million.
- The Board expressed gratitude to freesort employees and Managing Director Lars Tisken for their contributions under challenging market conditions.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 21.11.2024.
The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,2000EUR and was down -2,65 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:DE000FPH9000WKN:FPH900
