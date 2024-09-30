Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Boosts Growth by Selling freesort GmbH

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has signed a share purchase agreement to sell all shares in freesort GmbH to an Austrian investor.

freesort GmbH, part of the Mail Services segment, generated EUR 66.8 million in revenue and EUR 2.1 million in EBITDA in 2023.

The sale allows Francotyp-Postalia to focus on Mailing & Shipping Solutions and Digital Business Solutions, driving its transformation.

The company has adjusted its 2024 revenue forecast, expecting it to be up to 32% lower than the previous year's reported revenue of EUR 241.8 million.

EBITDA for 2024 is projected to be up to 26% below the previous year's reported EBITDA of EUR 31.0 million.

The Board expressed gratitude to freesort employees and Managing Director Lars Tisken for their contributions under challenging market conditions.

