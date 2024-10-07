    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vantiva and Harmonic Partner to Offer Service Providers Easy Transition from DOCSIS to Fiber-based PON Technologies

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Seamless interoperability between Vantiva's
    market-leading PON CPE and Harmonic's award-winning OLT platform delivers
    service providers more options to deploy greenfield fiber networks or upgrade
    existing network technologies

    Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) , a global technology leader enabling Network
    Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it
    has expanded its strategic relationship with Harmonic to include
    interoperability of Vantiva's Passive Optical Networking (PON) Consumer Premises
    Equipment (CPE) and Harmonic's comprehensive cOS portfolio of Optical Line
    Terminal (OLT) network edge devices. The combined offering delivers NSPs an easy
    path to transition from DOCSIS-based technologies to multi-gigabit fiber speeds
    as well as additional options for enhancing existing fiber services. By
    leveraging Vantiva's proven PON CPE and Harmonic's innovative cOS OLT platform,
    the partnership will provide subscribers with best-in-class, in-home
    communications experiences and high-speed connectivity.

    "With Harmonic's innovative cOS platform, we are strategically expanding our
    traditional joint DOCSIS support into the rapidly growing PON fiber market,"
    said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the Product Unit at Vantiva. "With
    the new interoperability capabilities between Vantiva's PON CPE and Harmonic's
    extensive line of cOS OLTs, we are providing our NSP customers with more options
    to upgrade their networks by capitalizing on the numerous benefits of fiber,
    including high-speed connectivity, unparalleled in-home communications
    experiences and superior service reliability."

    Vantiva's market-leading CPE, which consists of Optical Networking Units (ONUs)
    and integrated Gateways, have been deployed by many of the world's largest NSPs
    offering them the ability to deliver an unparalleled broadband experience -
    lightning-fast speeds, seamless connections and whole-home wireless coverage.

    "Combining Vantiva's PON CPE solutions with Harmonic's cOS OLT platform provides
    a comprehensive, powerful offering to support any access technology deployment
    or DOCSIS network fiber expansion scenario," said Jeffrey Glahn, SVP of Global
    Sales Broadband at Harmonic. "We will provide our shared customer base with the
    ability to easily transition to PON from two trusted technology vendors, which
    we believe is a major step forward in our relationship and for the industry."

    Harmonic's cOS platform is ideal for operators who are either looking to upgrade
    their existing DOCSIS network to 10 gigabit fiber technologies, or for those
    with existing fiber networks that want to add new capabilities, extend service
    reach and enhance subscriber quality of experience. The cOS platform powers
    broadband services to over 30 million homes served by more than 100 leading
    operators and enables the latest in both DOCSIS & FTTH PON technologies with a
    unified platform.

    PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524719/Vantiva_Harmonic_Partnership.pdf

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388773/Vantiva_Logo.jpg

    Contacts :

    Vantiva Press Relations: mailto:press.relations@vantiva.com

    Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva: mailto:vantiva@thatcherandco.com

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
    releases/vantiva-and-harmonic-partner-to-offer-service-providers-easy-transition
    -from-docsis-to-fiber-based-pon-technologies-302269088.html

    Contact:

    +33 (0)6 98 56 22 34

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174491/5880941
    OTS: Vantiva



