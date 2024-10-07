Vantiva and Harmonic Partner to Offer Service Providers Easy Transition from DOCSIS to Fiber-based PON Technologies
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Seamless interoperability between Vantiva's
market-leading PON CPE and Harmonic's award-winning OLT platform delivers
service providers more options to deploy greenfield fiber networks or upgrade
existing network technologies
Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) , a global technology leader enabling Network
Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it
has expanded its strategic relationship with Harmonic to include
interoperability of Vantiva's Passive Optical Networking (PON) Consumer Premises
Equipment (CPE) and Harmonic's comprehensive cOS portfolio of Optical Line
Terminal (OLT) network edge devices. The combined offering delivers NSPs an easy
path to transition from DOCSIS-based technologies to multi-gigabit fiber speeds
as well as additional options for enhancing existing fiber services. By
leveraging Vantiva's proven PON CPE and Harmonic's innovative cOS OLT platform,
the partnership will provide subscribers with best-in-class, in-home
communications experiences and high-speed connectivity.
market-leading PON CPE and Harmonic's award-winning OLT platform delivers
service providers more options to deploy greenfield fiber networks or upgrade
existing network technologies
Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) , a global technology leader enabling Network
Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it
has expanded its strategic relationship with Harmonic to include
interoperability of Vantiva's Passive Optical Networking (PON) Consumer Premises
Equipment (CPE) and Harmonic's comprehensive cOS portfolio of Optical Line
Terminal (OLT) network edge devices. The combined offering delivers NSPs an easy
path to transition from DOCSIS-based technologies to multi-gigabit fiber speeds
as well as additional options for enhancing existing fiber services. By
leveraging Vantiva's proven PON CPE and Harmonic's innovative cOS OLT platform,
the partnership will provide subscribers with best-in-class, in-home
communications experiences and high-speed connectivity.
"With Harmonic's innovative cOS platform, we are strategically expanding our
traditional joint DOCSIS support into the rapidly growing PON fiber market,"
said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the Product Unit at Vantiva. "With
the new interoperability capabilities between Vantiva's PON CPE and Harmonic's
extensive line of cOS OLTs, we are providing our NSP customers with more options
to upgrade their networks by capitalizing on the numerous benefits of fiber,
including high-speed connectivity, unparalleled in-home communications
experiences and superior service reliability."
Vantiva's market-leading CPE, which consists of Optical Networking Units (ONUs)
and integrated Gateways, have been deployed by many of the world's largest NSPs
offering them the ability to deliver an unparalleled broadband experience -
lightning-fast speeds, seamless connections and whole-home wireless coverage.
"Combining Vantiva's PON CPE solutions with Harmonic's cOS OLT platform provides
a comprehensive, powerful offering to support any access technology deployment
or DOCSIS network fiber expansion scenario," said Jeffrey Glahn, SVP of Global
Sales Broadband at Harmonic. "We will provide our shared customer base with the
ability to easily transition to PON from two trusted technology vendors, which
we believe is a major step forward in our relationship and for the industry."
Harmonic's cOS platform is ideal for operators who are either looking to upgrade
their existing DOCSIS network to 10 gigabit fiber technologies, or for those
with existing fiber networks that want to add new capabilities, extend service
reach and enhance subscriber quality of experience. The cOS platform powers
broadband services to over 30 million homes served by more than 100 leading
operators and enables the latest in both DOCSIS & FTTH PON technologies with a
unified platform.
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524719/Vantiva_Harmonic_Partnership.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388773/Vantiva_Logo.jpg
Contacts :
Vantiva Press Relations: mailto:press.relations@vantiva.com
Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva: mailto:vantiva@thatcherandco.com
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/vantiva-and-harmonic-partner-to-offer-service-providers-easy-transition
-from-docsis-to-fiber-based-pon-technologies-302269088.html
Contact:
+33 (0)6 98 56 22 34
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174491/5880941
OTS: Vantiva
traditional joint DOCSIS support into the rapidly growing PON fiber market,"
said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the Product Unit at Vantiva. "With
the new interoperability capabilities between Vantiva's PON CPE and Harmonic's
extensive line of cOS OLTs, we are providing our NSP customers with more options
to upgrade their networks by capitalizing on the numerous benefits of fiber,
including high-speed connectivity, unparalleled in-home communications
experiences and superior service reliability."
Vantiva's market-leading CPE, which consists of Optical Networking Units (ONUs)
and integrated Gateways, have been deployed by many of the world's largest NSPs
offering them the ability to deliver an unparalleled broadband experience -
lightning-fast speeds, seamless connections and whole-home wireless coverage.
"Combining Vantiva's PON CPE solutions with Harmonic's cOS OLT platform provides
a comprehensive, powerful offering to support any access technology deployment
or DOCSIS network fiber expansion scenario," said Jeffrey Glahn, SVP of Global
Sales Broadband at Harmonic. "We will provide our shared customer base with the
ability to easily transition to PON from two trusted technology vendors, which
we believe is a major step forward in our relationship and for the industry."
Harmonic's cOS platform is ideal for operators who are either looking to upgrade
their existing DOCSIS network to 10 gigabit fiber technologies, or for those
with existing fiber networks that want to add new capabilities, extend service
reach and enhance subscriber quality of experience. The cOS platform powers
broadband services to over 30 million homes served by more than 100 leading
operators and enables the latest in both DOCSIS & FTTH PON technologies with a
unified platform.
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524719/Vantiva_Harmonic_Partnership.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388773/Vantiva_Logo.jpg
Contacts :
Vantiva Press Relations: mailto:press.relations@vantiva.com
Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva: mailto:vantiva@thatcherandco.com
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/vantiva-and-harmonic-partner-to-offer-service-providers-easy-transition
-from-docsis-to-fiber-based-pon-technologies-302269088.html
Contact:
+33 (0)6 98 56 22 34
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174491/5880941
OTS: Vantiva
Autor folgen