Vantiva and Harmonic Partner to Offer Service Providers Easy Transition from DOCSIS to Fiber-based PON Technologies

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Seamless interoperability between Vantiva's

market-leading PON CPE and Harmonic's award-winning OLT platform delivers

service providers more options to deploy greenfield fiber networks or upgrade

existing network technologies



Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) , a global technology leader enabling Network

Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it

has expanded its strategic relationship with Harmonic to include

interoperability of Vantiva's Passive Optical Networking (PON) Consumer Premises

Equipment (CPE) and Harmonic's comprehensive cOS portfolio of Optical Line

Terminal (OLT) network edge devices. The combined offering delivers NSPs an easy

path to transition from DOCSIS-based technologies to multi-gigabit fiber speeds

as well as additional options for enhancing existing fiber services. By

leveraging Vantiva's proven PON CPE and Harmonic's innovative cOS OLT platform,

the partnership will provide subscribers with best-in-class, in-home

communications experiences and high-speed connectivity.





"With Harmonic's innovative cOS platform, we are strategically expanding ourtraditional joint DOCSIS support into the rapidly growing PON fiber market,"said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of the Product Unit at Vantiva. "Withthe new interoperability capabilities between Vantiva's PON CPE and Harmonic'sextensive line of cOS OLTs, we are providing our NSP customers with more optionsto upgrade their networks by capitalizing on the numerous benefits of fiber,including high-speed connectivity, unparalleled in-home communicationsexperiences and superior service reliability."Vantiva's market-leading CPE, which consists of Optical Networking Units (ONUs)and integrated Gateways, have been deployed by many of the world's largest NSPsoffering them the ability to deliver an unparalleled broadband experience -lightning-fast speeds, seamless connections and whole-home wireless coverage."Combining Vantiva's PON CPE solutions with Harmonic's cOS OLT platform providesa comprehensive, powerful offering to support any access technology deploymentor DOCSIS network fiber expansion scenario," said Jeffrey Glahn, SVP of GlobalSales Broadband at Harmonic. "We will provide our shared customer base with theability to easily transition to PON from two trusted technology vendors, whichwe believe is a major step forward in our relationship and for the industry."Harmonic's cOS platform is ideal for operators who are either looking to upgradetheir existing DOCSIS network to 10 gigabit fiber technologies, or for thosewith existing fiber networks that want to add new capabilities, extend servicereach and enhance subscriber quality of experience. The cOS platform powersbroadband services to over 30 million homes served by more than 100 leadingoperators and enables the latest in both DOCSIS & FTTH PON technologies with aunified platform.