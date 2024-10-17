LUDWIG BECK Shines with Strong Q3 2024 Results
In the face of economic headwinds and unpredictable weather, LUDWIG BECK shines with a 2.0% sales boost in Q3 2024, highlighting resilience in Germany's retail landscape.
- LUDWIG BECK experienced a positive third quarter in 2024, with a 2.0% sales growth despite challenges such as extreme weather and the European Football Championship.
- The German retail sector faces ongoing challenges, with a forecasted decline in economic output for the remainder of 2024, although brick-and-mortar fashion retailers saw an upturn in August and September.
- LUDWIG BECK's gross sales for the first nine months of 2024 were €60.3m, up from €59.6m the previous year, with a gross profit margin slightly decreasing from 48.9% to 48.3%.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to €5.4m from €4.8m, while earnings after taxes (EAT) were €-1.0m compared to €-1.1m the previous year.
- The balance sheet total as of September 30, 2024, was €169.6m, with equity at €63.7m and an equity ratio of 37.6%. Long-term liabilities decreased, while short-term liabilities increased due to loan reclassifications.
- The forecast for LUDWIG BECK remains within the expected earnings range for 2024, with the fourth quarter being crucial for annual results, particularly due to the impact of "Black Week" on Christmas sales.
