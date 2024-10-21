Basler AG: Discover the Future of Imaging Technology Today!

Basler AG reported preliminary sales of EUR 136.8 million for the first nine months of 2024, a 13% decrease from EUR 157.5 million in the previous year.

Incoming orders increased by 4% to EUR 133.5 million compared to EUR 128.3 million in the previous year.

EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 9.0 million, up from EUR 3.3 million in the previous year, while EBT was a loss of EUR -4.9 million, an improvement from EUR -16.1 million.

The company adjusted its 2024 sales forecast to EUR 178 to 184 million, down from EUR 190 to 200 million, and expects a pre-tax loss of EUR -8 to -12 million.

A cost-reduction program is being implemented, including personnel cost reductions and a freeze on material costs and investments, with a new break-even point set below EUR 180 million for 2025.

The Management Board is undergoing restructuring, with Hardy Mehl taking over as Chief Commercial Officer, and a new CFO will be appointed effective January 1, 2025.

The price of Basler at the time of the news was 8,1750EUR and was down -1,92 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,03 % since publication.





