Alzchem Group AG Boosts Grid Stability with Flexible Load Control

Alzchem Group AG contributes to power grid stability through its carbide furnaces, participating in the SEAL program for flexible load control.

The SEAL program allows industrial electricity consumers to quickly switch off loads to maintain grid reliability, replacing the previous regulation for interruptible loads.

Alzchem's two carbide furnaces meet the strict criteria for providing shutdown services, addressing a significant portion of the untapped industrial flexibility potential.

Klaus Englmaier, COO of Alzchem, highlights the dual benefits of participating in SEAL: enhancing grid stability and optimizing operational costs.

Alzchem is a leading specialty chemicals company focused on sustainable solutions in response to global challenges like climate change and population growth.

The company employs around 1,690 people across multiple production sites and generated sales of EUR 540.6 million with an EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 07.11.2024.

