Elmos Semiconductor: Strong Q3 2024 & 2030 Targets Unveiled

Elmos Semiconductor reported a sales growth of 3.4% in Q3 2024, reaching 156.6 million Euro, with an EBIT margin of 25.5%.

The company confirmed its sales and EBIT outlook for 2024, expecting sales in the range of 605 million Euro ± 25 million Euro.

Elmos aims for full-year group sales of around 1 billion Euro and an EBIT margin of approximately 25% by 2030.

Capital expenditures decreased significantly to 5.9 million Euro in Q3 2024, representing 3.8% of sales.

The adjusted free cash flow for Q3 2024 was 45.5 million Euro, attributed to strong operating cash flow and lower investments.

Elmos plans to invest less than 10% of sales in capital expenditures on average until 2030, focusing on improving cash generation.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Elmos Semiconductor is on 06.11.2024.

The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 59,95EUR and was up +6,11 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,59 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.375,71PKT (+0,48 %).





