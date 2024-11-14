Elumeo SE Thrives in Tough Q3/2024 Market Conditions

elumeo SE reported stable sales of EUR 33.0 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to EUR 33.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to EUR 0.44 million in 9M/2024, down from EUR 0.61 million in 9M/2023.

The gross profit margin fell to 48.3% in 9M/2024, attributed to rising raw material prices, compared to 51.5% in 9M/2023.

Q3/2024 sales declined by 4.5% to EUR 10.5 million due to purchasing restraint and higher raw material costs.

A cost savings program exceeded expectations, achieving EUR 1.1 million in savings for 9M/2024, with a pro forma total of EUR 2.7 million.

The launch of the new Saleor technical platform for the Jooli app is expected to enhance user loyalty and reduce customer acquisition costs.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at elumeo is on 14.11.2024.

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,1000EUR and was up +0,96 % compared with the previous day.





