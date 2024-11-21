CTS EVENTIM: Revenue Soars Past €2B in Just Nine Months!
CTS EVENTIM has achieved impressive financial growth in 2024, with revenues soaring to EUR 2.027 billion, a 15.8% increase from the previous year. Despite economic challenges, the company thrives.
- CTS EVENTIM reported a consolidated revenue of EUR 2.027 billion for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 15.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the same period rose by 12.1% to EUR 322.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%.
- The company continues to experience stable growth despite challenging economic conditions, driven by a strategy focused on organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
- The Ticketing segment saw a significant revenue increase of 22.9% to EUR 564.6 million, with major events contributing to this growth.
- The Live Entertainment segment's revenue increased by 13.6% to EUR 1.494 billion, although adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.0% due to high cost pressures.
- CTS EVENTIM maintains its full-year outlook, expecting adjusted EBITDA to increase significantly year on year, supported by recent acquisitions and ongoing projects.
