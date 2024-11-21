CTS EVENTIM: Revenue Soars Past €2B in Just Nine Months!

CTS EVENTIM reported a consolidated revenue of EUR 2.027 billion for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 15.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the same period rose by 12.1% to EUR 322.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%.

The company continues to experience stable growth despite challenging economic conditions, driven by a strategy focused on organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The Ticketing segment saw a significant revenue increase of 22.9% to EUR 564.6 million, with major events contributing to this growth.

The Live Entertainment segment's revenue increased by 13.6% to EUR 1.494 billion, although adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.0% due to high cost pressures.

CTS EVENTIM maintains its full-year outlook, expecting adjusted EBITDA to increase significantly year on year, supported by recent acquisitions and ongoing projects.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at CTS Eventim is on 21.11.2024.

The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 87,23EUR and was down -3,38 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.129,72PKT (-0,10 %).





