Thyssenkrupp Nucera Thrives Amid Industry Challenges: Strong Growth Report
thyssenkrupp nucera is riding the wave of green hydrogen demand, with new orders up by 73% and a robust order backlog over EUR 1 billion. Sales and R&D investments are soaring, setting the stage for future growth.
Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
- thyssenkrupp nucera reported a 73% increase in new orders for green hydrogen, reflecting strong growth in the electrolysis sector.
- The company started the financial year with a high order backlog exceeding EUR 1 billion, indicating robust demand.
- Sales of water electrolyzers surged by 30% to EUR 862 million, driven primarily by the alkaline water electrolysis segment.
- thyssenkrupp nucera invested heavily in R&D, nearly doubling expenses to EUR 36 million to enhance its competitive position.
- Despite a decline in EBIT to EUR -14 million, the company reported a positive net result of EUR 11 million, supported by increased interest income.
- The management expects sales for the 2024/2025 fiscal year to range between EUR 850 million and EUR 950 million, with a focus on contractually agreed projects.
