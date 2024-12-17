Thyssenkrupp Nucera Thrives Amid Industry Challenges: Strong Growth Report

thyssenkrupp nucera reported a 73% increase in new orders for green hydrogen, reflecting strong growth in the electrolysis sector.

The company started the financial year with a high order backlog exceeding EUR 1 billion, indicating robust demand.

Sales of water electrolyzers surged by 30% to EUR 862 million, driven primarily by the alkaline water electrolysis segment.

thyssenkrupp nucera invested heavily in R&D, nearly doubling expenses to EUR 36 million to enhance its competitive position.

Despite a decline in EBIT to EUR -14 million, the company reported a positive net result of EUR 11 million, supported by increased interest income.

The management expects sales for the 2024/2025 fiscal year to range between EUR 850 million and EUR 950 million, with a focus on contractually agreed projects.

