Paragon Forecasts Moderate Revenue Growth & Profit Boost by 2025

Paragon expects moderate revenue growth and improved profitability in 2025, with revenues projected between EUR 140 million and EUR 145 million.

EBITDA is expected to increase to between EUR 20 million and EUR 22 million in 2025.

The China strategy is successful, with paragon Kunshan receiving the largest order in the company's history.

The "TELEFUNKEN" licensed brand is expected to significantly contribute to sales and profits in 2025.

Paragon aims to double its sales in the coming years, supported by new orders and the TELEFUNKEN brand.

Paragon has expanded its China activities, focusing on local production and development to cater to the Chinese market.

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 (Annual Report), at paragon is on 30.04.2025.

The price of paragon at the time of the news was 1,7550EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





