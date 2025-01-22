SNP Surpasses 2024 Guidance: Best Year in History!
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has shattered expectations, marking a historic high in 2024. With a 16% surge in order entry and a 25% revenue increase, the company has set new benchmarks. A remarkable 150% rise in EBIT underscores their strategic prowess and operational excellence. As they gear up for continued growth, all eyes are on the detailed annual report due March 2025.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE significantly exceeded its increased guidance for fiscal year 2024, achieving the best results in company history.
- Order entry rose by 16% to approximately €310 million, compared to €266.1 million in 2023.
- Group revenue grew by 25% to around €254 million, up from €203.4 million in 2023, surpassing the forecast of €240 to 250 million.
- EBIT increased by 150% to about €28 million, compared to €11.1 million in 2023, with an EBIT margin of around 11%.
- The company attributes its success to strong partnerships, operational improvements, and a growing software business, with optimism for future growth.
- The complete 2024 annual report will be published on March 27, 2025.
