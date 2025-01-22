SNP Surpasses 2024 Guidance: Best Year in History!

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE significantly exceeded its increased guidance for fiscal year 2024, achieving the best results in company history.

Order entry rose by 16% to approximately €310 million, compared to €266.1 million in 2023.

Group revenue grew by 25% to around €254 million, up from €203.4 million in 2023, surpassing the forecast of €240 to 250 million.

EBIT increased by 150% to about €28 million, compared to €11.1 million in 2023, with an EBIT margin of around 11%.

The company attributes its success to strong partnerships, operational improvements, and a growing software business, with optimism for future growth.

The complete 2024 annual report will be published on March 27, 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2025.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 65,50EUR and was up +1,87 % compared with the previous day.





