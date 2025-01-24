X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Validation of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Mavorixafor - licenced to Norgine for commercialisation in Europe.

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Following the licensing agreement with X4

Pharmaceuticals, Norgine is pleased to see the announcement from X4 today that

their Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for mavorixafor for the

treatment of WHIM syndrome (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections and

myelokathexis), a rare primary immunodeficiency, has been validated for review

and is now under evaluation with the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee

for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). In April 2024, mavorixafor received

U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval as XOLREMDI®, an oral, once-daily

treatment for use in patients 12 years of age and older with WHIM syndrome.



Norgine is working with X4 to enable access to mavorixafor for patients in

Europe, Australia and New Zealand and this regulatory milestone is an important

step toward this goal.









X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing

innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and

significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in CXCR4 and immune system

biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4

antagonist that is currently being marketed in the U.S. as XOLREMDI® in its

first indication. The company is also evaluating additional uses of mavorixafor

and is conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial ( 4WARD

(https://neutropeniastudy.com/) ) in people with certain chronic neutropenic

disorders. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates a research

center of excellence in Vienna, Austria.



About Norgine



Norgine is a uniquely positioned, specialty pharmaceutical and consumer

healthcare company, with more than EUR500 million of annual revenues and a

120-year track record of bringing life-changing products to patients and

consumers across their core markets of Western Europe, Australia, and New

Zealand. Today's Norgine is a nimble, innovative, and high-performing company

that has been transformed by a relentless focus on operational excellence to do

the right thing by patients, push boundaries, and take strides into new

therapeutic areas. The company's integrated approach - strong commercial

capabilities, deep medical, regulatory and clinical expertise, in-house

manufacturing, robust supply networks, and best-in-class enabling functions -

ensures delivery of high-quality, transformative medicines quickly and

effectively to more than 25 million patients annually.



Contact:



Neha Bhimbat,

contact@norgine.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/80824/5956679

OTS: Norgine







