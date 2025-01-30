Kinectrics and Isotopia Enter Agreement for Supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160) to Support Production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161) for Advanced Radiotherapeutics
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Kinectrics and Isotopia have announced a
groundbreaking agreement under which Kinectrics will provide Isotopia with a
reliable supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160). This critical isotope will enable
Isotopia's production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a medical isotope showing great
promise and superiority for use in radiotherapeutics, including therapies
targeting prostate and neuroendocrine tumors.
This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the limited
access to Gd-160, a barrier that has long restricted the advancement of
Tb-161-based treatments into clinical trials. Kinectrics' brings proven
expertise in isotope enrichment for Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176) and now is leveraging
that technology to bring forward Gd-160. Isotopia has consistently produced
high-quality, commercial-scale quantities of Lu-177 and for the last two years
produced Tb-161 on a weekly basis for its own clinical trial. With access to
Gd-160 secured, this agreement is expected to accelerate the development of
Tb-161-based radiotherapeutics, moving them one step closer to commercial
availability.
David Harris, President and CEO of Kinectrics , expressed his excitement about
the new agreement: "We are extremely pleased to partner with Isotopia in
providing the critical isotope Gadolinium-160 to support their production of
Terbium-161. After years of research and development as well as significant
investment, Kinectrics is proud to be producing highly enriched stable isotopes
for the radiopharmaceutical industry. This agreement removes a key bottleneck to
advancing Tb-161-based therapies, and we look forward to contributing to the
progression of these treatments into late-stage clinical trials."
Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia, had this to say about this long-term
partnership: "Terbium-161 has long been considered a promising radioactive
isotope for targeted cancer therapy, as it has two different mechanisms for
cancer cell destruction.
Tb-161 offers a potential advantage over Lu-177 due to its emission of Auger
electrons, which are highly effective in targeting micro-metastases by causing
double-strand DNA breaks. This mechanism may deliver precise therapeutic
benefits while reducing side effects compared to alpha-emitting isotopes.
We are excited about this partnership with Kinectrics, as it will enable
Isotopia to deliver on its promise to bring Tb-161 to the marketplace and allow
us to advance our own Tb-161-labeled drug products.
Radiotherapeutics are gaining increasing attention in the medical community due
to their ability to deliver highly targeted treatment to cancer cells while
minimizing collateral damage to surrounding healthy tissue.
About Kinectrics
Kinectrics is a category leader in providing lifecycle management services for
the electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, our expertise in
engineering, testing, inspection, and certification is backed by our independent
laboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipment
and an award-winning team of over 1,300 engineers and technical experts. From
initial design and type testing to operational deployment and maintenance
services, Kinectrics collaborates closely with customers to ensure that utility
assets perform safely, reliably, and efficiently throughout their entire
lifecycle. Kinectrics is a founding member of the Nuclear Innovation Institute
(NII) and the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council (CNIC).
About Isotopia
Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a leader in the supply of Lu-177 and Tb-161,
with a global manufacturing footprint in Israel, Europe, and the United States.
Its development team includes nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear
engineers, and physicists. Combined with its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron
facility, 177Lu / 161 Tb production sites, and sterile manufacturing plant,
Isotopia provides a well-established platform for manufacturing and industry
collaborations. Isotopia's collaborations with the scientific and medical
communities allow it to further develop and experiment with new markers for
imaging applications and molecular therapy.
Autor folgen