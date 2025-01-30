    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kinectrics and Isotopia Enter Agreement for Supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160) to Support Production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161) for Advanced Radiotherapeutics

    Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Kinectrics and Isotopia have announced a
    groundbreaking agreement under which Kinectrics will provide Isotopia with a
    reliable supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160). This critical isotope will enable
    Isotopia's production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a medical isotope showing great
    promise and superiority for use in radiotherapeutics, including therapies
    targeting prostate and neuroendocrine tumors.

    This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the limited
    access to Gd-160, a barrier that has long restricted the advancement of
    Tb-161-based treatments into clinical trials. Kinectrics' brings proven
    expertise in isotope enrichment for Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176) and now is leveraging
    that technology to bring forward Gd-160. Isotopia has consistently produced
    high-quality, commercial-scale quantities of Lu-177 and for the last two years
    produced Tb-161 on a weekly basis for its own clinical trial. With access to
    Gd-160 secured, this agreement is expected to accelerate the development of
    Tb-161-based radiotherapeutics, moving them one step closer to commercial
    availability.

    David Harris, President and CEO of Kinectrics , expressed his excitement about
    the new agreement: "We are extremely pleased to partner with Isotopia in
    providing the critical isotope Gadolinium-160 to support their production of
    Terbium-161. After years of research and development as well as significant
    investment, Kinectrics is proud to be producing highly enriched stable isotopes
    for the radiopharmaceutical industry. This agreement removes a key bottleneck to
    advancing Tb-161-based therapies, and we look forward to contributing to the
    progression of these treatments into late-stage clinical trials."

    Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia, had this to say about this long-term
    partnership: "Terbium-161 has long been considered a promising radioactive
    isotope for targeted cancer therapy, as it has two different mechanisms for
    cancer cell destruction.

    Tb-161 offers a potential advantage over Lu-177 due to its emission of Auger
    electrons, which are highly effective in targeting micro-metastases by causing
    double-strand DNA breaks. This mechanism may deliver precise therapeutic
    benefits while reducing side effects compared to alpha-emitting isotopes.

    We are excited about this partnership with Kinectrics, as it will enable
    Isotopia to deliver on its promise to bring Tb-161 to the marketplace and allow
    us to advance our own Tb-161-labeled drug products.

    Radiotherapeutics are gaining increasing attention in the medical community due
    to their ability to deliver highly targeted treatment to cancer cells while
    minimizing collateral damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

    About Kinectrics

    Kinectrics is a category leader in providing lifecycle management services for
    the electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, our expertise in
    engineering, testing, inspection, and certification is backed by our independent
    laboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipment
    and an award-winning team of over 1,300 engineers and technical experts. From
    initial design and type testing to operational deployment and maintenance
    services, Kinectrics collaborates closely with customers to ensure that utility
    assets perform safely, reliably, and efficiently throughout their entire
    lifecycle. Kinectrics is a founding member of the Nuclear Innovation Institute
    (NII) and the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council (CNIC).

    About Isotopia

    Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a leader in the supply of Lu-177 and Tb-161,
    with a global manufacturing footprint in Israel, Europe, and the United States.
    Its development team includes nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear
    engineers, and physicists. Combined with its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron
    facility, 177Lu / 161 Tb production sites, and sterile manufacturing plant,
    Isotopia provides a well-established platform for manufacturing and industry
    collaborations. Isotopia's collaborations with the scientific and medical
    communities allow it to further develop and experiment with new markers for
    imaging applications and molecular therapy.

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608886/Isotopia_Logo.jpg

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608887/Kinectrics_Logo.jpg

    Contact:

    mailto:eshalom@isotopia-global.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kinectrics-and
    -isotopia-enter-agreement-for-supply-of-gadolinium-160-gd-160-to-support-product
    ion-of-terbium-161-tb-161-for-advanced-radiotherapeutics-302363524.html

    Contact:

    +972-54-8182374

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178541/5960622
    OTS: Isotopia; Kinectrics




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Kinectrics and Isotopia Enter Agreement for Supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160) to Support Production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161) for Advanced Radiotherapeutics Kinectrics and Isotopia have announced a groundbreaking agreement under which Kinectrics will provide Isotopia with a reliable supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160). This critical isotope will enable Isotopia's production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a …