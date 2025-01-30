Kinectrics and Isotopia Enter Agreement for Supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160) to Support Production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161) for Advanced Radiotherapeutics

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Kinectrics and Isotopia have announced a

groundbreaking agreement under which Kinectrics will provide Isotopia with a

reliable supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160). This critical isotope will enable

Isotopia's production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a medical isotope showing great

promise and superiority for use in radiotherapeutics, including therapies

targeting prostate and neuroendocrine tumors.



This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the limited

access to Gd-160, a barrier that has long restricted the advancement of

Tb-161-based treatments into clinical trials. Kinectrics' brings proven

expertise in isotope enrichment for Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176) and now is leveraging

that technology to bring forward Gd-160. Isotopia has consistently produced

high-quality, commercial-scale quantities of Lu-177 and for the last two years

produced Tb-161 on a weekly basis for its own clinical trial. With access to

Gd-160 secured, this agreement is expected to accelerate the development of

Tb-161-based radiotherapeutics, moving them one step closer to commercial

availability.





David Harris, President and CEO of Kinectrics , expressed his excitement aboutthe new agreement: "We are extremely pleased to partner with Isotopia inproviding the critical isotope Gadolinium-160 to support their production ofTerbium-161. After years of research and development as well as significantinvestment, Kinectrics is proud to be producing highly enriched stable isotopesfor the radiopharmaceutical industry. This agreement removes a key bottleneck toadvancing Tb-161-based therapies, and we look forward to contributing to theprogression of these treatments into late-stage clinical trials."Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia, had this to say about this long-termpartnership: "Terbium-161 has long been considered a promising radioactiveisotope for targeted cancer therapy, as it has two different mechanisms forcancer cell destruction.Tb-161 offers a potential advantage over Lu-177 due to its emission of Augerelectrons, which are highly effective in targeting micro-metastases by causingdouble-strand DNA breaks. This mechanism may deliver precise therapeuticbenefits while reducing side effects compared to alpha-emitting isotopes.We are excited about this partnership with Kinectrics, as it will enableIsotopia to deliver on its promise to bring Tb-161 to the marketplace and allowus to advance our own Tb-161-labeled drug products.Radiotherapeutics are gaining increasing attention in the medical community dueto their ability to deliver highly targeted treatment to cancer cells whileminimizing collateral damage to surrounding healthy tissue.About KinectricsKinectrics is a category leader in providing lifecycle management services forthe electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, our expertise inengineering, testing, inspection, and certification is backed by our independentlaboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipmentand an award-winning team of over 1,300 engineers and technical experts. Frominitial design and type testing to operational deployment and maintenanceservices, Kinectrics collaborates closely with customers to ensure that utilityassets perform safely, reliably, and efficiently throughout their entirelifecycle. Kinectrics is a founding member of the Nuclear Innovation Institute(NII) and the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council (CNIC).About IsotopiaIsotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a leader in the supply of Lu-177 and Tb-161,with a global manufacturing footprint in Israel, Europe, and the United States.Its development team includes nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclearengineers, and physicists. Combined with its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotronfacility, 177Lu / 161 Tb production sites, and sterile manufacturing plant,Isotopia provides a well-established platform for manufacturing and industrycollaborations. Isotopia's collaborations with the scientific and medicalcommunities allow it to further develop and experiment with new markers forimaging applications and molecular therapy.