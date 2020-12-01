Moelis & Company Management to Speak at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced that Ken Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation and a live webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Moelis & Company website at www.moelis.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 180 days on the same website following the conference.