 

Humana Adds H Mart to List of National Retailers for Healthy Foods Card Benefit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies and H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., announced today a collaboration to combat food insecurity by adding the grocer to Humana’s Healthy Foods Card benefit where qualifying members of certain Humana D-SNP plans, can purchase food and beverages at a variety of national chains.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005273/en/

Qualifying members of Humana’s Medicare Advantage Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) may have access to a monthly food card allowance which can assist them in purchasing food and beverages at a variety of well-known, national stores that now includes H Mart. These individuals, who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, also known as dual-eligible individuals, can use the Humana Healthy Foods Card at over 70 H Mart stores across the US. Once activated, the Card’s bar code can be scanned similar to a UPC code on a savings card. Members can purchase qualifying items – such as milk, eggs, bread, juices, waters, yogurts, fruits, vegetables and more – with the available balance on the member’s card, depending on location, of up to $75.

“At Humana, it’s important for us to offer qualifying members of our Medicare Advantage D-SNP plans, low-cost access to healthy food and we’re pleased to connect our members with food that stimulates their spirit and matches their cultural traditions,” said Julie Mascari, Regional President of Medicare for Humana’s Northeast Region. “By adding H Mart to our Healthy Foods Savings card, we’ll be introducing a broader variety of ingredients and nutrition to our members’ diets including some of the brands they prefer.”

Like Humana, H Mart is committed to supporting the communities it serves and that support includes helping people with Medicare achieve their best health. H Mart is always striving for the highest level of service and will continue to work hard to gain customer satisfaction.

“H Mart has always aimed to support the development of the communities, especially our seniors, in our stores. We seek to build business relationships with companies that share our values and dedication,” said Brian Kwon, H Mart’s President. “Humana is a customer service leader because they go beyond health care to provide human care. Their recognition that food can be transformative to both health and happiness makes them a natural partner in the pursuit of healthier communities.”

Seite 1 von 2
Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Adds H Mart to List of National Retailers for Healthy Foods Card Benefit Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies and H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., announced today a collaboration to combat food insecurity by adding the grocer to Humana’s Healthy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Humana Announces Plan for CFO Transition
17.03.21
AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration
16.03.21
Humana Introduces CenterWell as the New Brand for a Range of Its Payer-Agnostic Health Care Services Offerings
03.03.21
Humana and the University of Houston Announce New Value-based Care Specialization Program
02.03.21
Conviva Grows Florida Footprint by Acquiring Network of 12 Health Centers and 49 Affiliate Practices
25.02.21
Humana Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
25.02.21
Humana Military Names Alefiyah Mesiwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
25.02.21
Mercy and Humana Team Up to Expand Access to Virtual Health Services and Coordinated Care
22.02.21
Humana Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
22.02.21
CarePlus Health Plans Teams with Sharecare to Offer Members Digital Wellness and Rewards Platform