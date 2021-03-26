 
EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Management of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. – MMSI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you currently own shares of Merit Medical, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2066.html for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Wertpapier


11.03.21
First Patients Enrolled in the Merit WRAPSODY AV Access Efficacy Pivotal Study