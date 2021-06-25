checkAd

Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says

Autor: PLX AI
25.06.2021, 09:56  |  48   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa margins are likely to be weaker in the second half of the fiscal year, as the company is hit by higher input costs and supply chain bottlenecks, Bank of America analysts said.
  • • Underlying demand remains strong, but there could be near term delays as customers reevaluate some projects in light of higher turbine prices, BofA said
  • • Competitors within offshore continue to act rationally on pricing, though competition has clearly intensified following the entry of GE as well as the Vestas new 15 MW turbine
  • • BofA rates Siemens Gamesa buy, with price target EUR 40

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa margins are likely to be weaker in the second half of the fiscal year, as the company is hit by higher input costs and supply chain bottlenecks, Bank of America analysts said. • Underlying demand remains strong, but there …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
NORDEX IM FOKUS: Großauftrag hellt die Stimmung auf
16.06.21
ANALYSE: Berenberg sieht weiter Potenzial für 'Saubere Energien'-Branche
16.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: UBS-Kaufvotum für Orsted hilft anderen Wind-Aktien nach oben
16.06.21
BERENBERG belässt Siemens Gamesa auf 'Hold'
12.06.21
ROUNDUP: Schulze will zwei Prozent der Landesfläche für Windräder
11.06.21
Strom in Deutschland wieder überwiegend aus Kohle statt Windkraft
11.06.21
Wirtschaftsministerium will mehr Flächen für Windkraft schaffen
10.06.21
Berlins Bürgermeister Müller kritisiert langsamen Trassenausbau für Ökostrom
10.06.21
Bund-Länder-Beratungen: Mehr Tempo bei Ökostrom-Ausbau verlangt
10.06.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 10.06.2021 - 15.15 Uhr