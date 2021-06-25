Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa margins are likely to be weaker in the second half of the fiscal year, as the company is hit by higher input costs and supply chain bottlenecks, Bank of America analysts said.
- • Underlying demand remains strong, but there could be near term delays as customers reevaluate some projects in light of higher turbine prices, BofA said
- • Competitors within offshore continue to act rationally on pricing, though competition has clearly intensified following the entry of GE as well as the Vestas new 15 MW turbine
- • BofA rates Siemens Gamesa buy, with price target EUR 40
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0