Aker Solutions Gets NOK 3 Billion Offshore Wind Contract

Autor: PLX AI
19.07.2021   

(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions will book about NOK 3 billion as order intake related to a major offshore wind contract award in the third quarter.The contract is to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for a large offshore …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions will book about NOK 3 billion as order intake related to a major offshore wind contract award in the third quarter.
  • The contract is to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for a large offshore wind project
  • Aker Solutions will be part of a consortium
  • More details about the project to be announced in Q3
