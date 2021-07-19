Aker Solutions Gets NOK 3 Billion Offshore Wind Contract Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 08:32 | 60 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 08:32 | (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions will book about NOK 3 billion as order intake related to a major offshore wind contract award in the third quarter.The contract is to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for a large offshore … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions will book about NOK 3 billion as order intake related to a major offshore wind contract award in the third quarter.The contract is to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for a large offshore … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions will book about NOK 3 billion as order intake related to a major offshore wind contract award in the third quarter.

The contract is to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for a large offshore wind project

Aker Solutions will be part of a consortium

