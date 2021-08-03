Nokian Tyres Earnings Beat Estimates, but Shares Fall on Raw Material Costs Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 13:08 | 28 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 13:08 | (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres shares fell 2% after earnings despite beating consensus as investors worried about raw material costs, analysts said.Raw material costs started to increase in the second quarter and are estimated to have a significant … (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres shares fell 2% after earnings despite beating consensus as investors worried about raw material costs, analysts said.Raw material costs started to increase in the second quarter and are estimated to have a significant … (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres shares fell 2% after earnings despite beating consensus as investors worried about raw material costs, analysts said.

Raw material costs started to increase in the second quarter and are estimated to have a significant negative impact in the second half of the year compared to 2020, together with increasing logistics costs, Nokian Tyres said

The company said it was taking mitigating actions to reduce the impact of cost inflation

Focus will remain on growth and cash flow, with new products and continuous improvements in go-to-market activities to help us build an even stronger foothold in our core markets

We want to benefit from a good momentum in the market while still acting prudently to keep our company strong and competitive for years to come: CEO



