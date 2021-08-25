checkAd

Fortress Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Management Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (the "Company" or “Fortress”) announces the results of its operations for the second quarter and six months period ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). The first six months of the fiscal year constituted a strong start for the Company, with net income of approximately $2.9 million or earnings per share of $0.03. This period also marked the launch of our strategic venture with Great American Mining LLC (“GAM”).

GAM specializes in developing and operating environmentally sustainable Bitcoin mining containers which convert flared natural gas into electricity thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Company has commissioned 12 containers in its strategic venture with GAM, and these can operate 2,160 new generation ASIC miners (or 180 ASIC miners per container). Currently, 4 of these containers are actively hashing in the field producing approximately 52 PH/s.

Methane has a global warming potential that’s 25-80x that of CO2 and the practice of mining Bitcoin with stranded gas reduces the potential emission of methane into the atmosphere. Additionally, the current 4 containers operating in North Dakota are utilizing roughly 450 MCFD (450,000 cubic feet per day) of associated gas that would otherwise be flared into the atmosphere. Once fully operational, the project will utilize roughly 1,800 MCFD of associated gas that would otherwise be flared into the atmosphere.

The remaining 8 containers have been constructed, and 1,440 MicroBT M31S ASIC miners have been shipped from China. The Company expects these remaining 8 containers will be deployed in the gas field by the end of September 2021 and will bring the Company’s total operating Bitcoin mining hash rate with GAM to approximately 158 PH/s. Fortress also continues to operate its 20 PH/s data center operation in Washington State. Our portfolio of bitcoin mining assets is expected to produce 27.6 Bitcoin per month (based on current difficulty) to Fortress by as the Fortress and GAM expect that the remaining 8 containers are deployed throughout the month of September 2021.

The company maintains a healthy treasury at quarter end with a Bitcoin a balance of 140.14 as of June 30, 2021, in addition to the cash balance of $12.1 million. Consequently, the total value of cash, Bitcoin and accrued interest as of June 30, 2021 was $18,350,165 at a US$35,847 price per bitcoin.

Management Changes

Fortress announces that effective September 20, 2021, Aydin Kilic will resign as CEO and President of Fortress to pursue a new opportunity as COO and President of Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HVBT). Roy Sebag, who is Chairman of Fortress has been appointed interim CEO of the company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortress Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Management Changes TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (the "Company" or “Fortress”) announces the results of its operations for the second quarter and six months period ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). The first six …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
ThreeD Completes US$400,000 Investment into XREX Inc.
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Berkshire Hills and Brown & Brown Announce Definitive Agreement to Sell Berkshire Insurance Group ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...