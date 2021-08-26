Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Fielmann Q2 Pretax Profit Rises 173% to EUR 54.2 Million (PLX AI) – Fielmann Q2 external sales EUR 474.9 million.Q2 pretax profit EUR 54.2 millionOutlook FY external sales of more than €1.9 billion (previous year: €1.6 billion), group sales of €1.7 billion (previous year: €1.4 billion) and a pre-tax …



