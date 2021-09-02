Vitrolife CFO Resigns
(PLX AI) – Vitrolife's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mikael Engblom has today resigned from his position to seek a new challenge. A process to recruit a replacement will be initiated and Mikael Engblom will continue in his current role until a new …
(PLX AI) – Vitrolife's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mikael Engblom has today resigned from his position to seek a new challenge. A process to recruit a replacement will be initiated and Mikael Engblom will continue in his current role until a new …
- (PLX AI) – Vitrolife's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mikael Engblom has today resigned from his position to seek a new challenge.
- A process to recruit a replacement will be initiated and Mikael Engblom will continue in his current role until a new CFO takes office
- Mikael Engblom has been CFO since 2011
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare