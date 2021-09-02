Vitrolife CFO Resigns

(PLX AI) – Vitrolife's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mikael Engblom has today resigned from his position to seek a new challenge. A process to recruit a replacement will be initiated and Mikael Engblom will continue in his current role until a new … (PLX AI) – Vitrolife's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mikael Engblom has today resigned from his position to seek a new challenge.

A process to recruit a replacement will be initiated and Mikael Engblom will continue in his current role until a new CFO takes office

Mikael Engblom has been CFO since 2011




