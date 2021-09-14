Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
- (PLX AI) – CureVac says reassessed demand for first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Contracts with manufacturing partners Wacker and Celonic terminated; Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis contracts unaffected
- The decision was made in response to the reduced short-term peak demand for vaccines following the first wave of the pandemic vaccination efforts and corresponding changes in the demand of its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, currently under regulatory review with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the company said
- Streamlining of capacity does not limit availability of clinical trial material for CV2CoV, the second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed with GSK, expected to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter of 2021
