Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 13:23 | 55 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 13:23 | (PLX AI) – CureVac says reassessed demand for first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.Contracts with manufacturing partners Wacker and Celonic terminated; Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis contracts unaffectedThe decision was made in response to … (PLX AI) – CureVac says reassessed demand for first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.Contracts with manufacturing partners Wacker and Celonic terminated; Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis contracts unaffectedThe decision was made in response to … (PLX AI) – CureVac says reassessed demand for first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Contracts with manufacturing partners Wacker and Celonic terminated; Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis contracts unaffected

The decision was made in response to the reduced short-term peak demand for vaccines following the first wave of the pandemic vaccination efforts and corresponding changes in the demand of its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, currently under regulatory review with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the company said

Streamlining of capacity does not limit availability of clinical trial material for CV2CoV, the second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed with GSK, expected to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter of 2021



CureVac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

CureVac Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer