Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued final written decisions on three additional Medtronic patents that Axonics is contesting.

In March 2020, Axonics filed petitions with the PTAB requesting inter partes review (IPR) to contest the validity of patents Medtronic has alleged to be infringed by Axonics. In September 2020, the PTAB granted Axonics’ request and instituted a review of the six Medtronic patents. On September 13, 2021, the PTAB issued its decision with respect to Patent Nos. 7,774,069; 8,626,314, and 8,036,756. Today, the PTAB issued its decision on the three remaining Medtronic patents Axonics is contesting: Patent Nos. 9,821,112 (‘112 patent), 8,457,758 (‘758 patent); and 8,738,148 (‘148 patent).

Either party may appeal the IPR decisions to the Director of the Patent & Trademark Office and to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Axonics expects the stay on legal proceedings in the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California to continue until the appeals process is complete.

“First and foremost, it is important to understand that the PTAB rulings as to whether the claims in the Medtronic patents are valid or not do not mean that anyone has ‘won’ anything. When one party suggests that another party is infringing, the other party often asks the PTAB to determine if the claims in the patents are actually valid. This is what Axonics has done and for Medtronic to claim ‘victory’ is purely posturing. The fact that the PTAB decided to invalidate several claims in Medtronic’s ‘112 patent is a net positive for Axonics. Moreover, we believe the PTAB’s narrow construction of the claims in the ‘758 patent and ‘148 patent strengthens our non-infringement argument. Axonics remains confident that it does not infringe any Medtronic patents – valid or invalid – and that we will ultimately prevail on the patent claims asserted against us,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer of Axonics.