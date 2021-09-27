Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S. (PLX AI) – Vestas sold a 250 MW wind project from Steelhead Americas, Vestas' development arm in North America. The project will include 59 V150-4.2 MW turbines and one V110-2.0 MW turbine in 2.2 MW operating modeSteelhead Americas is a wholly owned …



