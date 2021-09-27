Vestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S.
(PLX AI) – Vestas sold a 250 MW wind project from Steelhead Americas, Vestas' development arm in North America. The project will include 59 V150-4.2 MW turbines and one V110-2.0 MW turbine in 2.2 MW operating modeSteelhead Americas is a wholly owned …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas sold a 250 MW wind project from Steelhead Americas, Vestas' development arm in North America.
- The project will include 59 V150-4.2 MW turbines and one V110-2.0 MW turbine in 2.2 MW operating mode
- Steelhead Americas is a wholly owned project development subsidiary of Vestas that aims to enable future growth of renewable energy assets in North American with over 3 GW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline
