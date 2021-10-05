GN Cuts Guidance After Hearing Unit Postpones Key Product Launches Autor: PLX AI | 05.10.2021, 08:01 | | 56 0 | 0 05.10.2021, 08:01 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord cuts financial guidance for 2021, with EPS growth now at more than 50% instead of more than 60%.GN Hearing organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 is revised from more than 25% to around 16%GN Hearing EBITA margin guidance … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord cuts financial guidance for 2021, with EPS growth now at more than 50% instead of more than 60%.GN Hearing organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 is revised from more than 25% to around 16%GN Hearing EBITA margin guidance … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord cuts financial guidance for 2021, with EPS growth now at more than 50% instead of more than 60%.

GN Hearing organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 is revised from more than 25% to around 16%

GN Hearing EBITA margin guidance for 2021 is revised from more than 16% to more than 12%

GN Hearing preliminary Q3 2021 revenue is DKK 1,346 million corresponding to an organic revenue growth of 4%

GN financial guidance for GN Audio division is unchanged

GN Store Nord says Hearing is currently experiencing delays in product development deliverables leading to postponement of key product launches planned for H2

Says these delays cannot be mitigated

GN Hearing has decided to initiate a transformation of R&D -- leadership has been changed with appointing Dr Günther Pausch as head of R&D



