GN Cuts Guidance After Hearing Unit Postpones Key Product Launches
(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord cuts financial guidance for 2021, with EPS growth now at more than 50% instead of more than 60%.GN Hearing organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 is revised from more than 25% to around 16%GN Hearing EBITA margin guidance …
(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord cuts financial guidance for 2021, with EPS growth now at more than 50% instead of more than 60%.GN Hearing organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 is revised from more than 25% to around 16%GN Hearing EBITA margin guidance …
- (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord cuts financial guidance for 2021, with EPS growth now at more than 50% instead of more than 60%.
- GN Hearing organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 is revised from more than 25% to around 16%
- GN Hearing EBITA margin guidance for 2021 is revised from more than 16% to more than 12%
- GN Hearing preliminary Q3 2021 revenue is DKK 1,346 million corresponding to an organic revenue growth of 4%
- GN financial guidance for GN Audio division is unchanged
- GN Store Nord says Hearing is currently experiencing delays in product development deliverables leading to postponement of key product launches planned for H2
- Says these delays cannot be mitigated
- GN Hearing has decided to initiate a transformation of R&D -- leadership has been changed with appointing Dr Günther Pausch as head of R&D
GN Store Nord Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare