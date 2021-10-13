BlackRock Q3 EPS, Revenue Beat Consensus

(PLX AI) – BlackRock Q3 EPS USD 10.89 vs. estimate USD 9.34.Q3 revenue USD 5,050 million vs. estimate USD 4,807 millionQ3 net income USD 1,681 million vs. estimate USD 1,458 million$98 billion of long-term net inflows driven by continued momentum in …

Q3 revenue USD 5,050 million vs. estimate USD 4,807 million

Q3 net income USD 1,681 million vs. estimate USD 1,458 million

$98 billion of long-term net inflows driven by continued momentum in ETFs and active strategies, with total net inflows of $75 billion reflecting outflows from low-fee cash management and advisory AUM

Says 16% increase in revenue year-over-year reflects strong organic growth and 13% growth in technology services revenue, despite lower performance fees




