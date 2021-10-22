checkAd

BioGaia Rises 4% After Analyst Recommendation Upgrades

(PLX AI) – BioGaia shares gained 4% in early trading after the stock was raised to buy from hold at CarnegieAfter the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from …

  • After the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from SEK 450
  • Stock is likely to break out of its current trading range within six months if the growth materializes: Carnegie
  • BioGaia price target also lifted at SEB, to SEK 470 from SEK 465, with recommendation remaining hold
  • The company is likely to see a gradual recovery going forward, with long term growth and M&A potential, SEB said
21.10.21BioGaia Q3 Net Income SEK 52.8 Million vs. Estimate SEK 35 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
14.10.21BioGaia Jumps More Than 6% After Surprise Earnings Beat
PLX AI | Analysen
13.10.21BioGaia Q3 Sales SEK 174 Million vs. Estimate SEK 157 Million
PLX AI | Analysen