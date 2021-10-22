BioGaia Rises 4% After Analyst Recommendation Upgrades Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 09:27 | | 26 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 09:27 | (PLX AI) – BioGaia shares gained 4% in early trading after the stock was raised to buy from hold at CarnegieAfter the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from … (PLX AI) – BioGaia shares gained 4% in early trading after the stock was raised to buy from hold at CarnegieAfter the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from … (PLX AI) – BioGaia shares gained 4% in early trading after the stock was raised to buy from hold at Carnegie

After the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from SEK 450

Stock is likely to break out of its current trading range within six months if the growth materializes: Carnegie

BioGaia price target also lifted at SEB, to SEK 470 from SEK 465, with recommendation remaining hold

The company is likely to see a gradual recovery going forward, with long term growth and M&A potential, SEB said Biogaia Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Biogaia Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer