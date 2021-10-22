BioGaia Rises 4% After Analyst Recommendation Upgrades
(PLX AI) – BioGaia shares gained 4% in early trading after the stock was raised to buy from hold at CarnegieAfter the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from …
(PLX AI) – BioGaia shares gained 4% in early trading after the stock was raised to buy from hold at CarnegieAfter the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from …
- (PLX AI) – BioGaia shares gained 4% in early trading after the stock was raised to buy from hold at Carnegie
- After the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from SEK 450
- Stock is likely to break out of its current trading range within six months if the growth materializes: Carnegie
- BioGaia price target also lifted at SEB, to SEK 470 from SEK 465, with recommendation remaining hold
- The company is likely to see a gradual recovery going forward, with long term growth and M&A potential, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare