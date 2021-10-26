Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Alphabet Q3 EPS, Revenue Significantly Higher Than Estimates (PLX AI) – Alphabet Q3 revenue USD 65,118 million vs. estimate USD 63,336 millionQ3 EPS USD 27.99 vs. estimate USD 23.54CEO says we continued to deliver across our business by providing helpful and valuable experiences for both consumers and our …



