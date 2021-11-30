Novozymes Buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Novozymes strengthens and expands position in human health and functional foods by acquiring a majority stake in Synergia Life Sciences.Novozymes buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 billionThe remaining 40% is to be acquired no later than in …
- Novozymes buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 billion
- The remaining 40% is to be acquired no later than in 2025 at a similar pre-defined relative valuation level, including a maximum payout cap.
- The transaction is financed by existing cash and bank facilities and does not change the capital structure policy of Novozymes
- The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2021 and is not subject to any antitrust filings
- Synergia’s 2021 pro forma sales are expected at around DKK 150 million (adjusted for Novozymes related sales) with solid positive cash flows and strong earnings, including EBITDA and EBIT margins well above those of Novozymes
