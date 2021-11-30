Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Novozymes Buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 Billion (PLX AI) – Novozymes strengthens and expands position in human health and functional foods by acquiring a majority stake in Synergia Life Sciences.Novozymes buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 billionThe remaining 40% is to be acquired no later than in …



